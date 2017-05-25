× Police arrest suspect in connection with murder of Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of a father of two young girls in Kokomo.

Marcus D. Byars, 31, of Kokomo, was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on one count of murder.

On Monday, the body of 29-year-old Jason Heck was found on the floor of a picnic pavilion outside a UAW building at 2761 North 50 East by a man who works nearby.

Heck leaves behind two young daughters. Investigators are still determining the events that led to the killing.

A sign above the picnic pavilion claims the area is under video surveillance, although police won’t confirm if they have video of the crime. The area sits just a few feet away from a county road.