Police: Fairmount 13-year-old boy dies after being struck by train

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. – Authorities in Fairmount confirm a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:49 p.m., Fairmont Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Factory St. in reference to a male subject being struck by a train.

Officers located the 13-year-old and he was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.

Authorities did not release the name of the teen.