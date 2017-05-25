RECIPE: Texas Roadhouse’s Legendary Ribs at Home

Rain will continue Thursday with thunderstorms possible

Texas Roadhouse’s Legendary Ribs at Home

Preparation:

  • In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke. (We do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment.)
  • Mix well.
  • Take ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the ribs.
  • Place ribs in the pan.

Cooking:

  • Place pans in 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.
  • Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

Grilling:

  • Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.
  • Pre-heat grill.
  • Brush and season the grill before use.
  • Place the Rack of ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.
  • Heat until sizzling hot.
  • Turn ribs over and baste the underside of the ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.
  • Baste the top.
  • Turn the ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.
  • Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!