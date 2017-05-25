Second memorial bench dedicated to both Flora and Delphi victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORA, Ind. -- The Carroll County community is coming together to remember six young girls who were killed.

A bench is being installed to honor the two teens who were murdered in Delphi and the four sisters who were killed in an intentionally set house fire in Flora.

The limestone bench will be called “Six Girls Stone Immaculate," featuring all six of the victim's names. It'll be installed Thursday, with a dedication ceremony planned for the evening.

The several-thousand pound limestone project was carved by more than a hundred students and staff at Caroll County High School. The high school's art teacher, Branden Apitz, says he already had unused pieces of limestone and was unsure how he was going to use it. When the four girls in Flora died in the house fire, he says he knew he wanted to do something to help the community heal.

"My daughters went to school with them and they would talk about how they’re going to miss doing their secret handshakes," Apitz said.

"I could cry right now. It’s very powerful," Apitz said.

Apitz says he knew it would also be a way to help honor the two teens who were murdered in Delphi.

He donated the limestone and donations for construction followed. The school board also approved a small grant for the Italian stone carving.

Organizers shared this information for Thursday's dedication:

This bench is actually one of two projects being done to honor all of the girls. Earlier this month, we told you about local girl scouts who helped raise funds for six individual benches to honor the victims. Those benches were put in the Caroll Elementary School Courtyard. For more information, click here.