INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some Indianapolis students will have access to de-stressing tools thanks to a group of volunteers.

KeyBank employees built calming kits at the “Peace Learning Center” on Wednesday.

The kits include Playdough, stress balls, and items with calming essential oils.

They will be delivered to 64 schools and place in so-called “calming corners.”

High-risk students can use the kits anytime they feel overwhelmed.