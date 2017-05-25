You’ll find plenty to do around Indianapolis for Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - This is Memorial Day weekend, and there's plenty happening in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis zoo has its Magnificient Macaws exhibit and a concert series. It's just the start of the spring and summer season of events at the zoo.

The Indiana Historical Society also has a full slate of events, starting with the "Concerts on the Canal" series. It includes free admission on Thursdays.

"Downtown is going to be so active this weekend. We encourage you to come out on Friday to "Food Truck Friday" from 11 to 1:30. We have food trucks on Georgia Street and music from Radio DJ One," said Jacqueline Cromleigh with Downtown Indy Inc.

That's just the start of what's happening around central Indiana, but organizers of all the events say we can't forget what Memorial Day is all about--those who gave their lives for our freedom. There is a public service at noon on Friday at the War Memorial.

"It's just a very moving service. There is also a private service for Gold Star families inside the War Memorial. Then there is the public service, which comes complete with a military flyover. There's also a horse drawn caisson that marches through," said Bob Bryant, president and CEO 500 Festival.

Just a short drive away from the War Memorial is the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Admission is $18 for adults and $10 for kids 6 to 17. And it's free for younger children. The current theme at IMA is "The Great Outdoors."

"We have our gardens and an awesome beer garden with local brews on tap, hot pretzels, and wine. We also have Audubon in our galleries which is a bird exhibition but with the prints of John J Audubon," says Stephanie Perry, assistant director of communications for the IMA.

The IMA 18-hole miniature golf course is back for a second year, but almost all the holes are new and challenging.

"We had 18 artists design the holes. There are different levels of turf and grades of turf. And each holes uses different materials used for obstacles. It's not only neat to look at, but tough as well," said Mattie Lindner, communications coordinator with the IMA.

Food and beverages are also for sale at the course. Every month, you can take advantage of lower admission prices. The first Thursday of every month, admission to IMA is free from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. You'll still have to pay an additional fee to play mini golf, but it's only $8 instead of $18.

You can find out about dozens of events happening through the summer at DowntownIndy.