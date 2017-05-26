× A lot of dry time on Carb Day with shower chances this weekend

Happy Carb Day! Fog has developed over the area and is causing reduced visibility this morning. It will lift out mid morning leaving partly cloudy skies.

A lot of today will be dry with a chance of rain and storms later this afternoon with the greatest threat coming for the evening hours.

Temperatures are warming back to normal into the upper 70s.

Right now models are trending drier on Saturday with just a slight chance of a few afternoon storms.

Any storms that do develop would have the potential of reaching severe limits, especially for late Saturday/early Sunday morning.

Sunday is looking to be the wetter day with the potential for rain all day long. There will be dry times but showers could develop at any time.

Our weather pattern remains unsettled into the beginning of next week, keeping rain chances in the forecast. We begin to dry out as we head towards the end of the week.