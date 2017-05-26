× Cleaning up after storms Friday night

DAMAGING WINDS

A line of powerful thunderstorms roared into central Indiana bringing damaging winds and a report of a few funnels. The storms entered Marion County. Severe thunderstorm warning expired shortly after 9 pm as the storms departed east and weakened.

The storm produced baseball size hail in Illinois before crossing the state line. Funnel clouds were reported in Fountain and Montgomery county. Wind gusts of 70 to 75 mph were also reported and numerous reports of downed trees and power-lines continued to stream into the newsroom late friday evening.

Through 10:30 pm numerous power outages were still reported in Montgomery, Hendricks, Hamilton, Wayne and Warren counties.

Storms are easing and will diminish the before 1 AM. A severe thunderstorm watch will expire soon. No more severe storms are expected through the night and for much Saturday.