College student warns of Olympic-themed job scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indiana University student wants her peers to look out for a new scam.

Rachel Earl thought she'd stumbled on an easy way to make some summer money, but it turned out to be too good to be true.

Earl said the offer came from a man named Mark Ross, who said via email that he worked for the president of the Olympic committee. Ross claimed that he wanted Earl to work as part of an advertising campaign for the 2018 Winter Olympics: she would get her car wrapped and be paid $350 a week just to drive around as normal.

"I fell for it in the beginning. I (thought), 'Oh, this must be an actual thing," Earl said.

She quickly realized that it wasn't right, though. Earl said the man didn't pressure her, but he slowly revealed that after he sent her first check, she would need to pay someone to put the decal on the car.

Earl recognized this cash-up-front scheme as a common scam.

"I tried to call him and there wasn’t even ... a business voicemail or anything, so that’s also when I started to get skeptical about it," Earl said.

Both the central Indiana Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General's Office agreed, saying car decal scams like this are common, though neither had heard yet about an Olympic-themed scheme.

"The check will bounce and you will have paid out some of your money and not received any of the funds that you thought you were going to receive," said Betsy Isenberg, Director of the AG's Consumer Protection Division.

Earl didn't fall for it, but she's worried it will spread across central Indiana. She wanted to warn everyone to keep an eye out for this scam.

"I want the guy to be stopped and honestly, I want to scare future scammers, because students and just people in general are getting smarter about this stuff," Earl said.

If you suspect a scam like this, you should report it to both the Attorney General and BBB.