Gov. Holcomb signs law helping animals trapped in hot vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb signed a law Friday providing some protections for people who rescue animals from hot cars.

The law was authored by State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) and he said the interior temperature of a car can reach up to 116 degrees within an hour on a 72 degree day.

“There are about 13,600 community animal shelters and control agencies nationwide and they receive at least one to two calls per day reporting pets left in hot cars. This can amount to 13,600 to 27,200 pets being neglected in unattended cars every day,” Cook said. “If the correct steps are taken, we can save these defenseless animals from injury and even death.”

This new law will reportedly provide some protections to those who use force to get in the car to save the pet.

After first notifying law enforcement, the person should only use a reasonable amount of force to remove the animal. Those individuals would also be responsible for waiting with the pet until an officer arrives on the scene.

The rescuer will be required to pay up to 50 percent of the cost of the damage, unless the vehicle owner opts to waive those costs.