Indiana DNR investigates black bear hide found on side of road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana DNR officials are searching for the person responsible for dumping a black bear hide on the side of the road.

Adam Clark told FOX59 that he was driving on State Road 101 in Dekalb County on Thursday afternoon when he passed what he though was a big furry dog that got hit on the side of the road.

Clark said he turned around to check on it and discovered it was the remains of a black bear. He contacted the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, and a deputy was dispatched to the scene to investigate it.

It is unclear at this time how the remains got there.

Indiana Conservation officer Rodney Clear confirmed to WANE that the remains are those of a black bear.

The DNR is investigating the case, and they’re searching for the person responsible for dumping the bear. That person could be charged with littering, Clear said to WANE.

If you have any information on this case, please call the DNR at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.