Indiana singer Josh Kaufman stepping in for X Ambassadors at 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – X Ambassadors, the band originally scheduled to perform at the IPL 500 Festival Parade are unable to make the trip to Indianapolis the weekend due to an illness.

“X Ambassadors inspired us to celebrate real renegades. While they cannot be here to perform we are grateful for their collaboration and excited to once again partner with Indiana’s own Josh Kaufman to help us celebrate these individuals, who have shown a never-give-up spirit and an ability to fight through obstacles that makes them unstoppable,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We can’t wait for Josh’s electric performance to kickoff tomorrow’s IPL 500 Festival Parade.”

The winner of the sixth season of The Voice, Indianapolis-based singer/songwriter, Josh Kauffman, burst onto the national stage.

Kaufman is no stranger to the fanfare of the Month of May. He was the Grand Marshal of the 2014 IPL 500 Festival Parade and performed Back Home Again in Indiana at the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500.