Mooresville Police arrest teen after string of break-ins

MOORESVILLE, IN-- Mooresville Police are linking a teen to a string of break-ins in the Grandview subdivision, including vehicles and a home.

Investigators said they arrested Tyler Johnson, 19, Wednesday. They said he's facing charges of theft, burglary, attempted theft and unlawful entry motor vehicle.

Police said early Wednesday morning they received a 911 call for a home intruder.

"She had came out and to her surprise she saw a man in her laundry room so after that she screams, the gentleman got scared, ran out of her garage and ran down the road and actually ran out of one of his shoes," Mooresville Police Officer Lindsay Hayden said.

Hayden said they started getting reports of vehicles broken into, about ten vehicles.

"It's just disturbing knowing someone got in and tried to take your stuff," Steven Finn, a neighbor, said.

Officers said they were able to find surveillance video, and only hours later, arrested Johnson. Investigators said the teen was already out on bond for drug-related charges.

"After we got him into the interview room and conducted an interview with him his reasoning was that he wanted to get money for grandma had bond him out," Hayden said.

Now, at least one neighbor is taking extra steps.

Stephen Wilson said he's in the process of starting a neighborhood crime watch.

"Keep you know the residents here protected more, you know have the communication open lines of communication up between the police department and the neighborhood," Wilson said.

Police are also reminding residents to keep vehicles and homes locked.