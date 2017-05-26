‘Rock One Sock’ campaign raises awareness about missing children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May 25 marked National Missing Children day and in Indiana the number of children on that list grows daily. But there are ways all of us can help bring those kids home back to their families.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children kicked off the "Rock One Sock" campaign on social media for the month of May. People posted photos wearing one sock using the hashtag #RockOneSock. The goal was to start a conversation about missing children nationwide.

"I also caution that when we think of runaways the national assumption is that we're dealing with a behavioral problem and the child and children are very low risk and I have to tell everyone that may not be correct," said Robert Lowery, VP of the Missing Children Division.

In Indiana, the agency reports there are currently 83 children missing, including endangered runaways and family abductions. Social workers, law enforcement and families file the reports but seeing their photos here could allow all of us to help out.

"Don't just think, 'Oh well, it could be nothing.' Go ahead, call 911 and tell us what you saw so we can come out there and investigate it because you could have that critical piece of information we need to get those kids back," said IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie.

Police suggest you teach your children their address and phone number and for adults to make sure their eyes are always open.

"Then that really makes it a little bit harder for us to really key in on any particular kids in the area whereas if we have a good clothing description, a recent photo and other things to help us find that we'll have a better chance of getting that out to the public so we have thousands of eyes looking for your child."

According to the FBI in 2016 law enforcement received more than 460,000 reports of missing children nationwide.