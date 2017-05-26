‘You stay classy, San Diego’: Cubs put on ‘Anchorman’ best for West Coast road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whammy!

The Chicago Cubs went full Anchorman for this week's road trip to the West Coast.

Manager Joe Maddon had players dress in styles inspired by the 2004 comedy hit and its 2013 sequel. After the Cubs beat the San Francisco 5-1 at Wrigley Thursday, they walked out to the buses wearing their best 70s attire.

The Cubs headed to Los Angeles for a three-game set against the Dodgers. They'll also travel to San Diego--Ron Burgundy's own stomping grounds--before returning home for a series against the Cardinals.

Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber dressed as inimitable Anchorman sportscaster Champ Kind (signature quote: "WHAMMY!"). Schwarber said he loves the movie and that "Champ's my guy."

"It's the Ron Burgundy slash Brick Tamland -- and I also wanted to include Tommy La Stella tribute -- road trip, where 60 percent of the time works every time, sponsored by 'Sex Panther' cologne trip," Maddon told MLB.com's Carrie Muskat.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo suggested that the team would have to contact Will Ferrell, who starred in both movies.

"I saw him a couple weeks ago in Boston," Rizzo said. "Maybe he'll come and say hello while we're in LA."

We’re kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/E3Lmf8FBMc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2017

John Lackey is Champ Kind. pic.twitter.com/zX8Hso6al5 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 25, 2017