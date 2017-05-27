Chance of severe storms through the Holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Indy 500 weekend! A lot of events going on this weekend and most of today looks dry. If you are headed to the 500 parade, it will be warm, muggy with a mix of sun & clouds.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s this afternoon. Don't forget to stay hydrated this weekend.

As an area of low pressure pulls east out of the state today it will drag a cold front into southern Indiana. The front will be the focus of storms later this afternoon.

Futurecast is developing rain and thunderstorms south of Indy after 2pm and continuing into the evening hours.

As we head into the overnight hours a complex of storms arrives from the west, heading east through Sunday morning.

The storms should be moving into Indy around 4 am.

Futurecast has IMS dry at race time but showers and storms will develop throughout the day.

Finally a cold front Sunday night brings another round of rain and storms.

Today central Indiana is under a slight risk of severe storms with an enhanced risk for southern Indiana.

There is also the potential for severe weather Race Day.

All manner of severe threats are possible: large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Conditions improve Memorial Day with lower humidity, seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon but a lot of areas will remain dry.

The upcoming week is looking fantastic! Partly cloudy skies and afternoons in the 70s.