Dog loses eye after goose attack in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A dog has lost his right eye after an attack by a Canada goose in Indiana.

The South Bend Tribune reports that a purebred Mi-Ki named Rocky was attacked Wednesday in South Bend while on an early morning walk with owner Irma Rice. He spent the night at Roseland Animal Clinic.

Rice says she’s frequently seen geese during their walks along Riverside Drive and they’d never been an issue before.

Garry Harrington is the director of South Bend’s Rum Village Nature Center. He says goose attacks are very rare and this is the first one he’s seen during his 23 years at the center.

Harrington says the city is working on a natural resources management plan to create buffers along riverbanks to deter geese from walking onto land.