IMPD: Five arrested after two guns, drugs seized during west side search

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested 5 inviduvals after numerous drugs and guns were confiscated during a search warrant.

On Thursday, a narcotics unit served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Berwick Ave. on the west side.

Upon arrival, SWAT members made a forced entry into the residence and secured it before detectives reportedly entered.

Police observed 4 adult males, 1 adult female and a young toddler in the residence.

The following items were seized during the search.

$2911 in cash

AK-47 rifle with two fully loaded magazines

10 grams of crack cocaine

11 white tablets of a controlled substance

35 blue tablets of a controlled substance

54 pink tablets of Dorman capsules

9 mm handgun with magazine

439 grams of marijuana

2 digital scales

The target of the investigation, 35-year-old Brandon Penn, was placed under arrest for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, neglect of a dependent, and was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.

21-year-old Aliyah Griffin, who lives at the residence, and was the mother of the 2-year-old toddler, was interviewed and arrested for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and neglect of a dependent.

CPS was called to the scene and removed the child from the home.

The other three occupants of the residence, 59-year-old James Watson, 55-year-old Robert Ervin, and 28-year-old Cortney Robinson, were all arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

All suspects were later transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.