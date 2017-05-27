× Mother found dead of suspected overdose after children seen running naked in neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Reports of naked children running outside of an Ohio home led police to a much more disturbing discovery Thursday.

The Youngstown Vindicator reports that the children’s 36-year-old mother was found dead inside a closet of the home in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue in Youngstown.

A neighbor found the mother’s body just before 4 p.m., according to the paper.

About a half hour prior to that, a school bus driver called police saying that two children were running naked. Police responded initially but left when they didn’t see the children, according to WKBN-TV.

Investigators found out later that a concerned neighbor had taken them into her house. Another neighbor went to check on their mother, according to the paper, and found the door open and the woman unresponsive inside.