× Scattered storms are likely Sunday late afternoon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a warm and humid day with dry conditions. Severe thunderstorms are occurring across southern Indiana this late afternoon. A nasty complex of thunderstorms is moving toward the St. Louis area at 5:30 p.m. EDT. This cluster of thunderstorms is forecast to push east into southern Indiana late tonight with convection possibly moving as far north as Indy.

The trend has been for the worst of the storms to be across our southern counties but we’ll continue to monitor. Storms that do move through the state have the potential of being severe with all hazards possible. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-60s for lows with light southeast winds.

Sunday morning will bring isolated showers and storms however the midday hours appear dry. If you’re headed to the track to watch the Indy 500, it should go off without a hitch! However, be on guard as scattered storms look to develop in the late afternoon after the race. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. These storms will occur as a cold front moves through the state. Highs will be near 80 with gusts to 20 mph.

Monday, Memorial Day, will be more comfortable as the humidity lowers. Highs will be in the mid-70s and should be a nice pool day!

The middle part of the week looks nice and a little cooler as high pressure builds in. Showers and storms will be back in the forecast by the end of the week. –Danielle Dozier