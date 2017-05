× 6-year-old girl dies following single vehicle accident Sunday in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Delaware County Coroner confirms that a 6-year-old girl died Sunday in car accident on the south side of Muncie.

Authorities responded to a call of a single vehicle accident at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The scene was on the Muncie Bypass near S. Meeker Ave.

We will update this story once we receive more information.