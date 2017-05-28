× Excise officers cite 194 at Speedway over race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Excise police officers arrested or cited 139 minors, 40 adults, and 15 juveniles on 245 charges while working enforcement patrols Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Excise officers issued 149 summonses for illegal possession or consumption of an alcoholic beverage. Other preliminary charges included possession of false identification, furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor, and 48 drug related charges.

“Our objective during the Indianapolis 500 weekend is to help to ensure that everyone attending has a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities,” Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said. “However, we often encounter those who unlawfully consume alcohol, unlawfully provide it to underage persons, and over consume causing disruption to those abiding by the law. Additionally, we discovered and arrested those who were using illegal substances. The combination of alcohol and other intoxicating substances often bring out the worst behavior in people, which can compromise the safety of race fans.”

Last year during the weekend of the Indianapolis 500, Excise officers cited 130 minors, 38 adults, and 20 juveniles on 263 charges.

[source: Indiana Excise Police news release]