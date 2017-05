× HAGAN’S HOT SEAT | FOX59’s Chris Hagan grills IndyCar drivers

It’s a tradition unlike any other for FOX59 viewers and IndyCar drivers. Our Chris Hagan once again grilled some of IndyCar’s best during “Hagan’s Hot Seat.”

This year’s participants include Ed Carpenter, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi and Charlie Kimball.

Catch the interviews below:

