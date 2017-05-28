× Indiana faces records request backlog as Pence drags feet

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana governor’s office faces a backlog of public records requests, mostly stemming from Vice President Mike Pence’s tenure as governor.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show there are more than 50 pending requests at the office of his successor, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Most seek correspondence Pence had with staffers and political groups, including emails conducting state business that were routed through Pence’s private AOL email account.

Holcomb spokeswoman Stephanie Wilson says the governor’s administration has requested digital access to Pence’s emails, to make it easier for Holcomb’s small legal staff to comb through documents. She says Pence has yet to come through as promised.

The vice president’s spokesman, Marc Lotter, says documents related to Pence’s time as governor are being preserved “in full compliance with the law.”