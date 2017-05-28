× Johnson County man falls victim to phone scam out of Jamaica

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Johnson County are warning the public to look out for phone scams after a 67-year-old man lost around $1,300.

William Smith told police that he had received a call from a male claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House and reportedly informed Smith that he won $850,000 and a Mercedes Benz.

Smith said that the man told him to wire money first to claim the prize.

According to a police report, Smith said that he had wired the individual three separate payments over the last week totaling $1,300.

Police said that the number that called Smith was 876-835-4391 and was traced back to Jamaica.