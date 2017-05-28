× Man shot downtown, takes an Uber home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot downtown in front of the Spaghetti Factory early Sunday morning.

Around 3:46 a.m., police responded to reports of a person shot near Georgia and Meridian Street.

Authorities say the victim of the shooting was not on-scene when they arrived, but he actually got in an Uber to go home.

The Uber stopped a couple of blocks in front of the Slippery Noodle, and the victim was transferred into an ambulance, which took him to Eskanazi hospital.

The man was shot in the upper groin area, and is in good condition.

Police are currently looking for the suspect.