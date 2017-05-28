× Missouri man arrested for drugs after traffic stop in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County arrested a Missouri man for drugs during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Jason White, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after police pulled him over for allegedly driving 74 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police observed White traveling westbound on SR44 near CR 600 E. in a silver Ford sedan. Police conducted a traffic stop and said White became nervous during the stop.

A K9 officer smelled the presence of drugs and police asked White to exit his vehicle.

White reportedly told police he wanted to be honest and told them there were drugs in the car. Police reportedly found marijuana, ecstasy and Adderall.

White was arrested and transported to Johnson County Jail without incident.