× Showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! I’m tracking showers and thunderstorms north and west of Indianapolis at 4 p.m. These storms will continue to push east and affect the city mainly after 5 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe across the area, especially across northern Indiana where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Heavy rainfall is also a threat in any storm. Once the line of storms pushes through with the cold front, the sky will clear. We’ll have lows in the upper 50s tonight with light west, southwest winds.

Memorial Day will be nice with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The humidity will be a little lower but it will be breezy with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon. It should be great pool or cookout weather. A slight chance of rain will arrive Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly quiet as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be in the low 70s for highs. Rain and storm chances will once again return Thursday into the weekend as the pattern breaks down. –Danielle Dozier