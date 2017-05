STARTING GRID | 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, May 28, marks the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Scott Dixon won the pole and will start in Row 1. This year's field includes seven previous Indy 500 winners.

Here's a look at the starting grid:

Row 1

Scott Dixon (4 lap average: 232.164)*

Ed Carpenter (4 lap average: 231.664)

Alexander Rossi (4 lap average: 231.487)*

Row 2

Takuma Sato (4 lap average: 231.365)

Fernando Alonso (4 lap average: 231.300)

JR Hildebrand (4 lap average: 230.889)

Row 3

Tony Kanaan (4 lap average:230.828)*

Marco Andretti (4 lap average: 230.474)

Will Power (4 lap average: 230.200)

Row 4

Ryan Hunter-Reay (4 lap average: 231.442)*

Ed Jones (4 lap average: 230.578)

Oriol Servia (4 lap average: 230.309)

Row 5

Mikhail Aleshin (4 lap average: 230.271)

Graham Rahal (4 lap average: 230.253)

Max Chilton (4 lap average:230.068)

Row 6

Charlie Kimball (4 lap average:229.956)

James Hinchcliffe (4 lap average: 229.860)

Juan Pablo Montoya (4 lap average: 229.565)*

Row 7

Helio Castroneves (4 lap average: 229.515)*

Jay Howard (4 lap average: 229.414)

Sage Karam (4 lap average: 229.380)

Row 8

Josef Newgarden (4 lap average: 228.501)

Simon Pagenaud (4 lap average: 228.093)

Carlos Munoz (4 lap average: 227.921)

Row 9

Gabby Chaves (4 lap average: 226.921)

Conor Daly (4 lap average: 226.439)

Jack Harvey (4 lap average: 225.742)

Row 10

Pippa Mann (4 lap average: 225.008)

Spencer Pigot (4 lap average: 224.052)

Buddy Lazier (4 lap average: 223.417)*

Row 11

Sebastien Saavedra (4 lap average: 221.142)

Zach Veach (4 lap average: 221.081)

James Davison

*denotes previous Indy 500 winner