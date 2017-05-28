× Takuma Sato wins the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Takuma Sato held off a furious late charge from Helio Castroneves to win the Indy 500.

The race was marred with several cautions, including a scary crash in which pole sitter Scott Dixon went airborne. He was medically cleared and released after walking away from the crash, which also involved Jay Howard, who was making his return to IndyCar after six years.

The race was red flagged after the wreck as crews inspected and repaired the wall and cleaned debris from the track.

Another crash put Conor Daly out of the race after he hit the wall. Jack Harvey got caught up in the debris and had to exit the race.

Buddy Lazier, who won the Indy 500 in 1996, hit the wall in Turn 2 and spun out, ending his day at the track.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who'd looked strong all day and opened up a 3.5-second lead at one point, left the race after his engine blew.

Another caution came late in the race when Charlie Kimball's engine blew. Zach Veach's car was also pushed off the track at the same time.

With things winding down, F1 driver Fernando Alonso, who'd run strong all day, left the race after his engine blew. After that restart with 17 laps to go, a crash involving multiple cars ended the day for Will Power, James Hinchcliffe, James Davison and Oriol Servia, bringing out another caution.

