INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --It was a rough holiday weekend on the Castleton area after another round of vandalism targeted neighborhood vehicles.

The latest round happened Sunday at the Waterside at Castleton and the Woods at Castleton apartment complexes. Police say at least four separate incidents had been reported by residents, though neighbors say they’ve seen at least a half dozen cars showing damage.

“The gentleman that stays upstairs told us there were about eight other cars in this area that got their windows broken,” Waterside resident James Jones said.

This is the second time in two days that vandalism struck the area. On Saturday a half dozen cars were vandalized at the Timber Point apartments a few minutes away. Most of the damage appeared to have

“It seemed like it was something personal like someone had a vendetta against someone around here.” Jones said.

Police say they will continue to investigate. If you know anything about the incidents, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers