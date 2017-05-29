× Beautiful Memorial Day with isolated late day rain

Good morning! Our Memorial Day is off to a great start with mostly clear skies and temperatures near 60. This afternoon is looking seasonal with highs in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front slides through the state this afternoon, clouds will increase as spotty rain and storms develop.

Most areas will remain dry all day, so keep your outdoor plans! It is shaping up to be a great day for grilling!

Temperatures remain seasonal through the upcoming week. Slight rain chances exist everyday, but there will be a lot of dry time over the next 7 days. Things turn soggier as we head towards the weekend.