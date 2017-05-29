Electric lawnmowers recalled nationwide due to fire hazard

Posted 4:10 PM, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13PM, May 29, 2017

Two different brands of cordless lawnmowers are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received several reports of incidents regarding the Kobalt and Greenworks mowers, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

The following models are included in the recall:

Brand Product Colors Model Number Item Number Date Codes
Kobalt 40-volt max cordless dual-blade push lawn mower Blue and black KM2040X-06 506586 04/14/14 to 05/14/15
Greenworks G-MAX 40-volt twin force cordless electric push lawn mower Green and black 25302 N/A 04/10/14 to 07/17/15

The electric mowers were sold at stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from May 2014 to July 2016. They were about $350.

The affected models have a large label on the rear bag door area with a serial number, model number and date code.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers, remove the battery and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.

Read more about this recall here.