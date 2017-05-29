× Indiana posts requests for bids to buy thousands of doses of naloxone

INDIANAPOLIS — State records show that Indiana is looking to restock supplies of the drug that treats potentially fatal overdoses from opioid painkillers and heroin.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Indiana Department of Administration has posted a request for bids from companies to buy the drug naloxone. The state wants to buy 2,700 syringes and 5,400 nasal atomizers, which would be made available to agencies across Indiana.

State statistics have shown Indiana saw a more than 300 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths from heroin between 2010 and 2015, climbing from 54 to 239.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams has said communities across the state are having a hard time maintaining and paying for a supply of naloxone, which state officials say has risen sharply in cost.