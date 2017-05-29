× Kokomo police investigate robbery, shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 1400 block of East Morgan Street on a report of a gunshot victim around 9 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Austin Mealer, age 23, of Kokomo. He told officers two people took his cell phone and money behind one of the units at Northeast Self Storage in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street. He also said he knew the suspects.

He was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

If you have any information about the people involved in this crime, please call Kokomo police at 765-456-7017.