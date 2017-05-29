× Law enforcement credit multi agency security plan for successful and safe Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The 101st running of the Indy 500 is now in the books and from a safety and security standpoint, law enforcement says this year was a success.

“Every year we are going to be faced with some challenges,” said Lt. Trent Theobald of Speedway Police.

Officials say they were able to wrap up the event without having any major security threats and minimal arrests…crediting their security plan.

“Obviously with an increase in population we are going to have an increase in activity, but I think this year with just the stats alone…it shows it was effective,” said Lt. Theobald.

Officials tell us they stuck with the similar safety plan to last year…but added a few tweaks.

“We do our best to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the track,” said Lt. Theobald.

Race weekend was still busy for Speedway Police, the Department made 16 arrests.

“The area out here is known for a lot of drinking. We see intoxication at its finest,” said Lt. Theobald.

Lt. Theobald says the amount of arrests on race weekend this year is down from 2016. Crediting the security plan and the thunderstorm, which they believe helped clear out the track quickly.

“There are certain arrests that we make each year just with the level of increase population and drinking but nothing that was too out of hand,” said Lt. Theobald.

With 364 days until the 102nd running of the Indy 500, officials are already planning and debriefing to improve for next year.