× Memorial Day 2017: Best freebies, deals for military members and their families

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Plenty of restaurants and businesses are offering Memorial Day freebies and discounts to all who have served in the military. We compiled a list of the best deals with the help of al.com and USA Today.

Applebee’s: Receive 10% off with any valid military ID

Hooters: Veterans and active duty personnel receive free meal from the Hooters Memorial Day Menu

Logans Roadhouse: 15% discount for active duty military with valid military ID

Twin Peaks: Military men and women receive free entree from Twin Peaks Memorial Day Appreciation Menu with valid ID

Hooters: Veterans, active duty military and spouses can enjoy one free entree from a Memorial Day menu, including 10-piece wings, a hooters burger, and more.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Military members and veterans can receive a complimentary lunch or dinner entrée with valid ID

Walgreens: Veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members will receive 20% discount

Outback Steakhouse: Active service members, veterans, and family members receive 15% discount

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Veterans and active duty members receive free “Magnificent Seven”

King’s Island: Free admission to military members, veterans

These discounts are at participating locations only. We suggest calling your local store before going there to make sure the deal is valid at that location.