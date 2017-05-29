× Police work to identify young boy found walking without shoes on Cleveland interstate

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officers with the Cleveland Police Department are working to identify a young boy found walking on an interstate ramp in the rain without shows.

Police stopped the boy as he walked fown the Interstate 71 ramp in a t-shirt, shorts, and no shoes. He is estimated to be 9 or 10-years-old.

Officers believed he was possibly experiencing an unknown medical emergency, and he was taken to the hospital. He is unresponsive and unable to answer any questions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.