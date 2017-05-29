Slight evening rain chances for the next couple of days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Monday afternoon! We've been seeing a lot of sunshine today with cumulus clouds dotting the sky. Temperatures climbed to the low 80s today. There's a weak cold front passing through which will bring a chance of some rain or a t-storm this evening. We'll keep the threat in through midnight. No severe weather is expected.

May has been a wet month for us in Indy. We've seen more than eight inches of rain and if the month ended today, it would be the 8th wettest on record.

Tonight we'll clear the sky with lows in the mid-50s expected. Winds will calm down after sunset but pick back up Tuesday afternoon with gusts to 25 mph. Tuesday will bring sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. We can't rule out a shower or t-storm Tuesday night.

The humidity will be comfortable the next few days but will increase into the weekend. The best chance for more widespread rain and t-storms will come Friday and Saturday. --Danielle Dozier