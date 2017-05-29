× Trailer runs over 7-year-old boy during Memorial Day parade in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A boy was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children Monday after being run over by a trailer during a Memorial Day parade in New Castle.

The family of Evan Counceller says the 7-year-old was getting more candy to pass out when the trailer started to move. One of his shoestrings then got caught, throwing him off balance. That’s when he fell in front of the tires face down and was run over by both of the trailer’s axels.

Family members say Evan suffered two broken hips, scrapes, bumps and bruises during the incident.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says no citations or tickets were issued as a result. They just called it a “situation they wish could’ve been avoided.” Family members called it a “freak accident.”

Evan was in the parade as part of the Relay for Life float. The little boy remains in the hospital while he recovers. He will be a first grader at Tri Elementary in the fall.