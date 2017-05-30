× Anderson teacher’s job status undetermined after allegedly leaving scene of accident

ANDERSON, Ind. – The status of an Anderson teacher’s job is undetermined after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on Wednesday, May 24.

According to court records, Rebecca B. Vannatta, 52, was driving a red GMC SUV at a high rate of speed in the 2300 block of W. 8th St. when she cut in front of a blue SUV. This reportedly caused the blue SUV to rear end the red SUV.

Police were called to the crash around 4:56 p.m. A witness told them that Vannatta left the scene without stopping. That person provided responding officers with a description of Vannatta’s red vehicle and it was relayed to other authorities.

Around 5:19 p.m., Vannatta was stopped in the 1100 block of Forest Dr. Her information was checked and officers realized her driver’s license was suspended and she had a warrant through Madison County Circuit Court 5 for failing to appear.

Vannatta told officers that she had been in an accident earlier but did not stop because she was on the way to the hospital to see her daughter, court records say. She was then taken into custody and charged.

Vannatta pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident on Tuesday morning. She is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference pertaining to the crash on Aug. 9.

Vannatta has worked for Anderson Community Schools for 19 years and is listed as an art teacher at Anderson High School in the current staff directory, the Herald Bulletin reports.

The school corporation sent FOX59 the following statement: