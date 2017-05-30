Bride asks 92-year-old WWII veteran to be her ‘something blue’ at wedding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri – It’s a long-standing tradition for brides to incorporate “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue” in their weddings. One bride in Missouri decided to get really creative, and she asked her World War II veteran uncle wearing full dress blues to be her “something blue.”

Alison Ferrell told Fox News she has always wanted to include her uncle Bill Lee Eblen in her wedding. “My family always taught us to have a lot of respect for people in the armed forces. It just seemed like the perfect fit,” Ferrell said.

Eblen, 92, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps during WWII and a sergeant in the Air Force Korean War.

He was unsure if he would be able to make it to Alison and Matthew Ferrell’s wedding because he was diagnosed with pneumonia right before their big day.

Eblen, who currently lives in a veteran’s home in Illinois, told the nurses he was determined to be there, and he recovered just in time. He told KFVS, “I’m 92-years-old this is a miracle happening to me!”

On the wedding day, Eblen dressed in his Marine Corps uniform, and he was wheeled down the aisle holding a sign that read “I’m her something blue.”

As you can imagine, there wasn’t a dry eye in the church.