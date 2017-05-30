Daily rain and storm chances with heavy rain possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! It's been a nice day with cumulus clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s. I'm tracking a chance for rain or thunderstorms in the late night hours, mainly after 11 p.m. in Indy. No severe weather is expected but lightning is a threat in any storm. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s with a wind out of the west, southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

A partly cloudy sky is expected Wednesday with a breeze developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a chance of rain, mainly before sunrise.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday with better chances of more widespread rain and thunderstorms over the weekend as a front stalls across our area. Strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out with heavy rainfall also a threat. --Danielle Dozier