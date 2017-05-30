× Fishers announces plans for 70-acre public park, beach on Geist Reservoir

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is planning a 70-acre public park and beach on Geist Reservoir.

Tentatively called “The Cove”, the park would be the only spot open to the public on the 1,900 acre reservoir. It would be located east of Olio Road near 113th Street, which is where a concrete company now stands.

The city is preparing to offer $9 million to buy the land.

Conceptual designs of the park show the possibilities of development: amphitheater, fishing dock, public beach, kayak, boardwalk, natural playscapes, and opportunities for adventure races, triathlons, paddle boarding, and more. No motorized boat launch will be permitted in the park area.

Fishers residents will have the opportunity to be involved in the final design of the park.

Acquisition of the land will take several months, with final design process beginning late 2017 or early 2018.

More information can be found on the Fishers website here.