Indianapolis police arrest alleged member of ‘The Mob’ during search

INDIANAPOLIS, Ins. – Indianapolis police arrested three people while executing a search warrant Monday, including an alleged member of “The Mob.”

That man, 18-year-old Julius Willis, was the target of the investigation. Police say he had a federal arrest warrant stemming from the takedown of “The Mob” on May 23. Officers say the street gang is responsible for numerous pharmacy robberies in Marion County.

During Willis’ arrest, detectives reportedly noticed a strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from the apartment. Detectives obtained a warrant and recovered several firearms, four of which were stolen. Officers also seized approximately $16,000 and an undisclosed amount of cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, pills and marijuana.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Robert Dew and 18-year-old Oktober Robinson on various gun and narcotics charges.

IMPD continues to urge anyone with information on criminal activity to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Editor’s note: The booking photos for Willis and Robinson are currently unavailable.