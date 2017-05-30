× IPS holding sessions for high school students, teachers about potential closures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is holding sessions for students and teachers at each high school to give them the chance to ask questions about potential high school closures.

The sessions started last week and will continue through next week. On Tuesday, sessions were held at Broad Ripple High School.

The district is considering closing some high schools due to low enrollment. In the last 53 years, IPS has lost nearly 20,000 high school students. A task force recommended the district close three of its seven high schools in order to be more efficient. The task force estimates this would save the district $4 million per year.

Several public meetings were held to receive feedback from the community. These sessions for students and teachers are not public so they can feel comfortable sharing their thoughts on the situation.

IPS partnered with Radio One for the sessions. B-Swift from Hot 96.3 moderates the student sessions, and WTLC’s Kelly Mac and Tony Lamont moderate the teacher sessions. IPS leadership team members also attend the sessions to help answer questions. Additionally, the student sessions also feature a panel of students hand-picked by the principal.

Each session lasts a little over an hour.

The sessions come as the district is losing students to charter and private schools. Many families are also moving to neighboring counties once their children reach school age.

IPS administrators will recommend which high schools to close next month. Commissioners will vote on the issue this fall. You can share your opinion on the matter by clicking here.