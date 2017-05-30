× Lawrence police searching for male suspect who wore wig during bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. – The Lawrence Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a male suspect who robbed an Old National Bank.

Officers responded to the scene in the 8900 block of E. 56th St. just before noon on May 22.

Witnesses told police that the suspect approached the counter holding a piece of paper and demanded money. He reportedly told employees he had a gun, but never displayed one.

After receiving cash, witnesses say the suspect walked away from the area.

The suspect is believed to be between 5’8” and 6’ tall, thin, with no facial hair. Along with a wig, he was wearing a block long-sleeved top.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).