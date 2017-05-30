× Left two lanes of northbound I-465 closed near 71st Street on northeast side following police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana State Police say a pursuit that started in Lawrence ended in Indianapolis with several suspects in custody.

Two left lanes of northbound I-465 are currently closed at 71st Street, near I-69 on the northeast side.

The details of the chase weren’t immediately released, but police said it began in Lawrence. Three suspects are now in custody.

This story is developing and will be updated.