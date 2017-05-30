× Lockdown lifted at St. Vincent Hospital following reports of gunman in area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A precautionary lockdown initiated at St. Vincent Hospital has been lifted.

Officials put the facility on lockdown Tuesday due to a domestic disturbance in the area of the intersection of W. 86th St. and Township Line Rd.

The incident reportedly involved a person possibly armed with a gun.

IMPD says they are looking for a robbery suspect in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.