× Pizza delivery driver robbed by armed suspects on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday on the city’s north side.

The victim told officers he was given a run to an apartment in the 8800 block of Lake Nora West Drive. He knocked on the door, but there was no answer.

The driver returned to his store. A woman called the store soon after and asked where the pizza was. The driver explained that nobody was home, and the woman said they were home now and to bring it back.

When the driver returned to the residence, he told police he saw three black men outside on the patio. He went inside the building and knocked on the door when two of the men allegedly pulled out and guns and asked for his phone and money.

The driver gave them what they asked for, and the suspect left the building.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.